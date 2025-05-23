KCR Should Discharge His Duties as Leader of Opposition: CM Revanth Reddy

Sangareddy: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated his invitation to K. Chandrashekar Rao, the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister, to actively participate in the ongoing Assembly sessions. He emphasized that the Opposition has a duty to represent the people and hold the government accountable.

Absence Will Send Wrong Message to Voters, Warns CM

Revanth Reddy warned that failing to attend the sessions could lead to negative perceptions among the voters. “A representative must always stand with the public and reflect their concerns,” he said, urging KCR to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities.

CM Pledges Dedication to Telangana’s Development

Speaking at a public gathering in Pastapur village near Zaheerabad, the Chief Minister assured that he remains committed to the state’s development, irrespective of political outcomes. “I have never shown arrogance since becoming CM. I meet and work with everyone without bias and will continue to work tirelessly for Telangana,” he said.

Tribute to Indira Gandhi’s Bond with Medak

Revanth Reddy recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s deep connection with Medak district. “Medak and Indira Gandhi are inseparable in people’s memories. She served as the MP from here until her last breath,” he noted.

NIMZ Project Revived, Hyundai to Begin Work Soon

Highlighting the Congress government’s efforts, CM Revanth announced progress in the stalled National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) project in Medak. He said Hyundai Car Manufacturing will soon commence operations, and 5,612 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for the displaced.

Jagga Reddy Assigned to Distribute House Pattas

Congress leader Jagga Reddy has been tasked with distributing the pattas for Indiramma houses to the beneficiaries. The government is also ensuring livelihood support for these families, the Chief Minister added.

Special Focus on Zaheerabad and Narayankhed

CM Revanth announced that adequate funds will be allocated for the development of Zaheerabad and Narayankhed Assembly constituencies. “I will discuss politics only during elections. My focus is on inclusive development,” he said.

Unveiling of Basaveshwara Statue and ₹494 Cr Projects

As part of his Sangareddy district visit, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Sri Basaveshwara Maharaj at Huggelli village in Zaheerabad mandal. He also laid foundation stones for development works worth ₹494.67 crores in Pastapur.