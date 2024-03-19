KCR to appoint Praveen Kumar as BRS general secretary

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that R. S. Praveen Kumar, who quit Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join BRS, will soon be appointed General Secretary of the party.

Welcoming Praveen Kumar into the party, the former Telangana Chief Minister assured that he will get the space which no other party can offer.

KCR, whose party recently lost power in Telangana to Congress, revealed the plans to rebuild the party. The BRS Chief said it would constitute a committee and conduct training classes for its cadres.

He exuded confidence that the party will achieve excellent results. He also stressed the need to implement Bahujan philosophy to become torchbearer for the country.

KCR said the party would work to unite Dalits and weaker sections of the society and prepared an agenda.

Asserting that they never lost hope during the Telangana movement, the BRS leader added that even now they would move forward.

“When you have the conviction, nothing is impossible,” he said. KCR added that if all the leaders in the party work hard, BRS will win the next elections.

He claimed that within three months people have become unhappy with the Congress rule.

He said one can’t understand why the Congress-led state government has failed to supply drinking water through ‘Mission Bhagiratha’.

Two days after resigning as BSP’s state unit chief, Praveen Kumar along with several state and district-level leaders of the party joined BRS in the presence of KCR at the latter’s farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district.

The former IPS officer said he quit BSP as party chief Mayawati, under pressure from BJP, asked him to break the alliance with BRS for Lok Sabha elections.

Under the seat-sharing agreement reached on March 15, KCR had agreed to leave two Lok Sabha seats (Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad) for BSP.

The BSP had even announced that Praveen Kumar will contest the election from Nagarkurnool.