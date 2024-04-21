KCR to undertake roadshows ahead of LS polls

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake roadshows for 17 days beginning April 24 as part of his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The roadshow programme will begin at Miryalguda, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, on April 24 and it will end at the district headquarters town of Siddipet on May 10.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13. The roadshows will be held in various Lok Sabha constituencies, including Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Medak and Karimnagar, according to the route plan for roadshows released by BRS on Sunday.

Rao, also known as KCR, has already kicked off his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls with rallies at Chevella near here and in Andole assembly constituency. BRS had won nine of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Following its shock defeat in the Telangana Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year, the regional party is now making efforts to bounce back with a decent performance in the parliament elections.

The BRS has seen a number of party leaders switching over to either the ruling Congress or the BJP recently. BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, her father and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao joined Congress, while BRS MPs BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.