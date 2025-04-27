Telangana: KCR Urges Centre to Halt ‘Operation Kagar’ Against Maoists

Hyderabad: BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday called on the Centre to immediately halt ‘Operation Kagar’ against Maoists, accusing the Central government of killing tribals and youth in Chhattisgarh during the ongoing anti-Maoist operations.

KCR Criticizes Operation Kagar

Speaking at a public meeting in Hanumakonda district to mark the silver jubilee of the BRS party, KCR condemned the use of force in Operation Kagar, claiming that it is unjust and counterproductive. He emphasized that the operations are causing harm to innocent tribals and youths in Chhattisgarh, and argued that this approach is not conducive to democracy.

KCR stated, “Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair.” He called for a shift in strategy, supporting the idea of peace talks with the CPI (Maoists) instead of continuing with the military crackdown.

Appeal for Peace Talks

Pointing to reports of the Maoists offering peace talks, KCR said, “Eliminating the ultras with the use of force by the Centre is not in the spirit of democracy.” He urged the government to give the Maoists a democratic space and hold dialogue, asserting that it would be more effective than relying on military operations.

KCR made a public appeal to the people, requesting their support to pass a resolution demanding that the Centre stop Operation Kagar and engage in peace talks with the Maoists. He proposed sending this resolution to the Central government.

Criticism of State Government

In his speech, KCR also took a swipe at the Congress-led state government, accusing them of failing to address critical issues such as drinking water supply, electricity distribution, and farmers’ concerns. This criticism comes as KCR continues to maintain a lower profile following his party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Maoists’ Response

The Maoists had recently issued a purported press note accusing both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government of jointly launching Operation Kagar against them. The Maoists described their movement as a “revolutionary movement” and called for an end to the operations.

KCR’s remarks and his call for dialogue reflect his continued interest in advocating for peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts, as well as his opposition to the government’s current approach to handling the Maoist issue.