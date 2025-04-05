KCR Vows BRS Will Regain Power: Focus on People’s Support for Warangal Conference

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) emphasized the importance of staying connected with the people to ensure the party’s return to power in the upcoming years. During a crucial meeting held on Friday at his residence in Erravalli, KCR discussed preparations for the upcoming silver jubilee conference scheduled for April 27 in Warangal. Party working President KT Rama Rao also participated in the meeting, which was attended by top leaders from the BRS in Hyderabad and the combined Ranga Reddy district.

KCR Addresses Political Rumours and Party Strategy

In the meeting, KCR addressed several political rumours regarding the shifting alliances in the state, including talks of Congress MLAs and BRS defectors coming back to BRS. He made it clear that the party had no intention of toppling the people’s elected government. KCR further pointed out that while there are allegations against the Modi government at the Centre for toppling state governments, the Congress-led state government has failed to live up to expectations.

He expressed confidence in the people’s growing understanding of the BJP’s true nature, stating that despite the BJP’s attempts to spread misinformation, it was gradually weakening in the state. KCR stressed that the BRS party would focus on maintaining its moral political values and mobilizing the masses for the upcoming election cycle. He confidently added that in the next three years, BRS would regain power.

Focus on Mass Mobilisation for Warangal Conference

KCR instructed party leaders to concentrate on mass mobilisation efforts ahead of the Warangal public meeting on April 27. The party plans to showcase its strength through significant public engagement. Prominent BRS leaders, including former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and several MLAs and MLCs, participated in the meeting, showcasing the party’s united front.

The meeting also saw coordination from former MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, former MLA Jeevan Reddy, and Kalvakuntla Vamsidhar Rao, who are leading the organizational efforts in the Erravalli region.

BRS Gears Up for Major Political Event in Warangal

With the silver jubilee conference just weeks away, the BRS is putting in place its plans for a major political rally in Warangal. The event is expected to strengthen the party’s base and ensure that it remains in touch with the masses, while also showcasing its commitment to bringing about change in the state’s political landscape.

As the party prepares for the public meeting, KCR and KT Rama Rao have focused their attention on creating a unified and passionate call to action, ensuring that BRS retains its place as a significant political force in Telangana.