KCR’s Speech Lacked Substance, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday strongly criticized former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao’s speech at the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting in Warangal, calling it an empty expression of frustration without any real content.

Congress Initiatives Unique Across India

During an informal interaction with reporters, Revanth Reddy asserted that the initiatives introduced by the Congress government in Telangana are unparalleled across the country. He promised that the impact of these programs would be evident in the next six months.

Questions on BRS Legislators’ Role

Taking a dig at the BRS, Revanth questioned the logic of sending legislators to the Assembly if they are treated like children. “What is the point if they are not allowed to function independently?” he asked.

Contrast Between BRS and Congress Governance

Highlighting the difference between the two administrations, Revanth pointed out that the previous BRS government refused to arrange RTC buses for Rahul Gandhi’s events. “Today, the Congress government not only arranged buses but encouraged RTC to generate revenue,” he said.

Fulfilled Promise to Addanki Dayakar

Emphasizing his commitment to delivering on promises, Revanth mentioned that he kept his word to Congress leader Addanki Dayakar by securing him an MLC seat. “I stand by my commitments,” he said.

Praise for Indira Gandhi, Criticism for Modi and KCR

Revanth Reddy hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as “the greatest warrior” for defeating a nation, unlike leaders like Modi and KCR, whom he accused of pursuing personal gains rather than public welfare.

Need to Strengthen Publicity Efforts

Admitting a shortfall in promoting the Congress government’s achievements, Revanth said, “We must intensify our efforts and show the people that I fulfill my commitments, unlike KCR who launched projects without completion.”

Strong Rapport with Rahul Gandhi

Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his close relationship with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stating that he has no need to explain or defend their bond to anyone.

Advice to Party MLAs

Urging discipline within the party ranks, the Chief Minister advised Congress MLAs to stay active in their constituencies and visit Hyderabad only when absolutely necessary.

Optimizing Bureaucracy

On the administration front, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government is optimizing the bureaucracy and retaining certain officials purely out of operational necessity.