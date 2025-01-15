Keerthy Suresh Reveals the Film She Was Set to Make Her Hindi Debut With

Mumbai: Actress Opens Up About Her Hindi Debut Journey

Mumbai: Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in the movie Baby John, has revealed that she was initially set to make her Hindi debut much earlier. However, she had to step out of the project, which she was originally supposed to star in.

The Film She Had to Step Out From: ‘Maidaan’

In a recent media interaction, the actress shared that she was initially approached for the film Maidaan, a project that would have marked her first appearance in Hindi cinema. “It was a film called Maidaan. I was supposed to do it but I had to step out of it because of a few reasons.

But it was a mutual agreement,” Keerthy said. She was approached for the film five years ago, right after the success of Mahanati. However, Keerthy still feels thrilled that her official Bollywood debut was with Baby John, directed by Atlee.

Priya Mani Took Over the Role

Keerthy Suresh’s role in Maidaan ultimately went to Priya Mani, known for her impactful role in the hit streaming series The Family Man. Despite stepping away from the film, Keerthy continues to stay excited about her Bollywood debut and upcoming projects.

Keerthy’s Expanding Film Career Across Multiple Industries

The actress, known for her work in South Indian cinema, expressed her excitement about working across different industries. “It’s a very exciting process. You are now able to move around industries. I am doing a Malayalam film, I am doing a Tamil and a Telugu film, and I just finished my Hindi debut, and I am doing other Hindi projects as well,” she shared.

Keerthy also revealed that she is exploring various genres with different roles, saying, “As an actor, it is exciting because all the characters I am playing are extremely different. I am doing 2 films that are dark comedies, a serious Hindi film, and a potential action film in Malayalam.”

Artists Keerthy Wants to Collaborate With in Bollywood

Keerthy also shared her aspirations of collaborating with some of the top filmmakers and actors in Hindi cinema. “There are a lot of directors. Of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani are on top. In terms of actors, I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and would love to work with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. I’ve already done an ad with Ranveer, but I look forward to working with him on a film,” she said.