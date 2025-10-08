UK PM Keir Starmer Leads 125-Member Delegation to India, Eyes Record Bilateral Trade Boost

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday with a substantial 125-member delegation, comprising ministers, CEOs, and top university representatives, aiming to strengthen economic and business ties between the two nations. Starmer is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address the media during his two-day visit.

This marks Starmer’s first trip to India following the historic India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July during Modi’s visit to London. The agreement has already slashed tariffs on 99% of goods, covering key sectors including textiles, automobiles, whisky, and more, significantly widening market access for businesses on both sides. Bilateral trade between India and the UK stood at £44.1 billion in the year ending March 31, and the new FTA is expected to boost trade by an additional £25.5 billion by 2040.

Highlighting the immense potential, Starmer stated, “India’s projected rise as the world’s third-largest economy by 2028 presents unparalleled opportunities waiting to be seized.”

As part of the visit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions in Mumbai with Peter Kyle, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, focusing on the operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030. The talks also included plans to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to effectively oversee the implementation of the landmark trade deal.

In a post on X, Goyal said, “It was a pleasure to meet Secretary Kyle and reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing the India-UK economic partnership. Our discussions focused on accelerating the implementation of our trade agreement and translating ambition into tangible outcomes—fostering growth, creating employment, and deepening bilateral ties.”

During the visit, Goyal also co-chaired a high-level session on advanced manufacturing, which forms a cornerstone of India-UK economic collaboration. “From AI to aerospace, automotive to semiconductors, we are putting the India-UK FTA into action. Two innovative economies, one shared future,” he said.

The minister welcomed Eli Lilly’s $1 billion investment to expand its manufacturing capacity in India, underlining the country’s growing stature as a global hub for innovation, R&D, and healthcare solutions. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made remarkable progress in enhancing the ease of doing business, building global trust in its quality ecosystem, and becoming one of the most preferred destinations for foreign investment,” Goyal added.

Starmer’s visit, featuring the largest UK business delegation ever to India, reflects the growing momentum in economic engagement between the two countries and sets the stage for deeper trade and investment collaborations in the coming years.