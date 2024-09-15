Kejriwal Announces Resignation Amid Ongoing Case, Calls for Elections

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign from the post within two days.

Addressing a gathering here, CM Kejriwal said he is seeking early elections, in November.

He also announced that another AAP leader will be the Chief Minister till the elections conclude. He said the decision about the new CM will be taken in a few days.

“I am ready for Agni Pariksha”, said Kejriwal, adding, “Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away.”

“After 2-3 days there will be a meeting in which we will decide the CM. I and Manish Sisodia are going to ‘Janta ki adalat’ and our future is in your hands. I urge you all to vote for me if I am honest, if not then please don’t. If the Centre questions why a government cannot function from prison, I have proven it can. I now appeal to all non-BJP Chief Ministers to not resign if falsely imprisoned by the PM. We must not resign under any circumstances. Running a government from jail is possible if we all work together. It’s not about our greed for power or the importance of the CM’s position to us. What matters is our Constitution, our country, and preserving democracy,” said Kejriwal.

Two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison after six months, Kejriwal launched an all-out attack against the Narendra Modi government and said it “was more dictatorial than the British”.

Earlier, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP drafted a fantasy story named the ‘liquor scam’. The Supreme Court gave bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ended that story… It is a happy ending for us and a sad ending for the BJP. They thought they would keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed till the Delhi elections, but their stories were proven to be wrong in the court, and today Arvind Kejriwal and I are out of jail…”