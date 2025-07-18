Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Gujarat on July 23 for farmers’ mega rally

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Gujarat on July 23, announced party leader Isudan Gadhvi on Friday.

Participation in ‘Khedut Pashupalak Mahapanchayat’

The leaders will attend the ‘Khedut Pashupalak Mahapanchayat’ in Modasa, where they will extend their support to farmers and cattle rearers. The rally is expected to see heavy participation from the agrarian community.

Public Meeting in Dediapada on July 24

On July 24, Kejriwal and Mann will visit Dediapada to hold a public meeting in support of Chaitar Vasava. The event is being held to protest against what AAP calls “false cases” filed against the tribal leader.

Background of the Protest

The ongoing agitation in Gujarat stems from dissatisfaction over the annual revision of milk prices based on fat content. The protest turned violent on July 17, with demonstrators clashing with police outside a dairy facility.

Violent Clashes and FIRs

Protesters, allegedly mobilised through social media, stormed the dairy premises, wielding sticks, iron rods, and stones. Public property was vandalised, and the National Highway was blocked using debris.

To contain the mob, police fired nearly 70 rounds of tear gas. Head Constable Jignesh Kumar Sureshbhai was reportedly assaulted. An FIR filed at Himmatnagar A-Division Police Station names Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jetawat as the primary instigators.

Allegations Against Sabar Dairy

Critics have slammed Sabar Dairy’s recent retention payments made on July 11 as inadequate and non-transparent. The dairy, founded in 1964 and part of the Amul/GCMMF network, processes 750,000 litres of milk daily and serves over 1,700 villages.

In the 2023–24 financial year, the cooperative posted a turnover of Rs 8,939 crore, marking its status as a billion-dollar entity.