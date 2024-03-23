Kejriwal ‘kingpin & key conspirator’ in excise policy case, says ED

Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy case in collusion with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, leaders and other persons.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin and key conspirator” in the now-scrapped excise policy case in collusion with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers, leaders and other persons.

Kejriwal, who was sent to ED custody on Friday by a Delhi court till March 28, was directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to “favour certain persons” and also involved in the “demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen” in exchange of favours granting in the said policy, the probe agency claimed.

The policy in question was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the ‘South Group’ and was formed in collusion with Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia, and members-representatives of the ‘South Group’.

“Therefore, not only the AAP but Arvind Kejriwal shall be deemed to be guilty of offences punishable under Section 4 of PMLA and shall be liable to be prosecuted and punished as provided u/s 70 of PMLA,” the agency said.

