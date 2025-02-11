Kejriwal to Meet Punjab CM and MLAs Post Delhi Poll Defeat: AAP’s Strategy for the Future

New Delhi: Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) significant defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, party national convenor and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a crucial meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ministers, and MLAs in the national capital on Tuesday.

AAP’s Post-Election Strategy Meeting

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for AAP, which faced a massive setback in Delhi’s Assembly elections on February 5, securing only 22 seats in the 70-member House, while the BJP secured 48 seats, effectively ending AAP’s decade-long rule in the capital.

Given the electoral loss and increasing speculation about internal dissent within the Punjab unit of AAP, the meeting is expected to focus on analyzing the Delhi election results, addressing party concerns, and strategizing for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections in 2027.

Punjab CM Mann’s Absence Raises Questions

As the Punjab CM left for a two-day visit to Chohal Forest Rest House on Sunday, the state government canceled its scheduled Cabinet meeting on Monday, raising eyebrows. The meeting, initially planned after a five-month gap, was expected to address various state governance issues but has now been rescheduled to Thursday.

However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has dismissed speculation about internal rifts, calling the upcoming meeting a “routine strategy session.”

“A party is a continuous process. Feedback from all units is taken to shape future strategies. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP MLAs, will meet Kejriwal to discuss the way forward,” Kang said.

AAP’s Concerns Over BJP Poaching MLAs

According to party insiders, Kejriwal has called for this meeting amid growing concerns about MLAs from Punjab being in touch with other parties, particularly amid rumors of BJP’s “Operation Lotus” efforts to weaken AAP by allegedly attempting to poach its legislators.

This is not the first time that AAP leaders in Punjab have raised allegations of BJP trying to lure their MLAs. With Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on some of its leaders, AAP is keen to ensure party unity and prevent defections.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora Dismisses Speculation

While some reports suggest growing dissatisfaction within AAP’s Punjab unit, party leaders like Aman Arora have downplayed the importance of Tuesday’s meeting.

“This is a general meeting. The party chief will be addressing us after the Delhi elections. There is no fear of anyone. We are united. Such meetings have been held before. Since Kejriwal has not addressed us for a while, we will be meeting him,” said Arora.

AAP’s Shift in Focus: Punjab Becomes Crucial

With Delhi slipping out of AAP’s control, Punjab is now the only state where the party holds power. Sources indicate that Tuesday’s meeting is critical in shaping AAP’s future direction and maintaining stability in its strongest political territory.

Also Read | Key Factors Behind AAP’s Rout in Delhi Assembly Polls

A senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, mentioned that AAP leadership is being urged to return to its original “Aam Aadmi” (common man) ideology.

“Kejriwal’s lavish makeover of his official residence has hurt our image. People voted for us because we were seen as a common man’s party, but we deviated from that ideology. Many leaders want us to return to our roots. We plan to raise this issue in the meeting,” the leader said.

Will Kejriwal Take a More Direct Role in Punjab Politics?

There is also speculation that Kejriwal may consider playing a more active role in Punjab politics, given that it remains AAP’s stronghold after the Delhi loss. Sources suggest that he could focus more on strengthening governance in Punjab, ensuring that AAP retains control in the 2027 elections.

A party source said:

“The BJP’s strategy in Delhi was aggressive. We need to consolidate our leadership in Punjab and prevent any further electoral setbacks. Kejriwal’s pep talks always help in boosting morale after a defeat. We need to make sure our MLAs stay with us and are not lured by BJP.”

AAP’s Future: Key Takeaways from Tuesday’s Meeting

As the AAP leadership meets in Delhi, the key points expected to be discussed include:

Post-election analysis of the Delhi results and lessons learned. Strengthening the Punjab unit to ensure party unity and prevent defections. Counterstrategies against BJP’s alleged poaching attempts. Potential policy shifts to regain public trust by returning to AAP’s “common man” approach. Possible expansion of Kejriwal’s involvement in Punjab politics.

With AAP’s future on the line, the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting could determine how the party rebuilds itself following its loss in Delhi.

For the latest updates on AAP’s strategy, Punjab politics, and national developments, stay tuned to our coverage.