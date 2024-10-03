Kejriwal to move out of CM house on Friday

North India

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the chief minister’s residence and move to an MP’s bungalow in the Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday, the party said in a statement.

Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi chief minister last month, will live with his family at the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House — close to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Kejriwal said he resigned from the Delhi chief minister’s post to seek a “certificate of honesty” from the city residents.

Once he wins their trust, he will return to the top post, he said.

His resignation came ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.

