Kejriwal Urges Election Commission to Act Against Alleged Attacks on AAP Workers

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Delhi, seeking urgent intervention over alleged attacks on AAP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

With the Delhi Assembly elections just days away, these accusations have sparked controversy and raised concerns about election security.

AAP Accuses BJP of Attacks on Party Workers

According to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, BJP workers and supporters allegedly targeted AAP volunteers in different parts of the constituency. The party has specifically accused Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly, of orchestrating the attacks.

Key Allegations Raised by AAP

Physical Assault on AAP Workers : Several volunteers were allegedly assaulted by individuals associated with the BJP, as per AAP claims.

: Several volunteers were allegedly assaulted by individuals associated with the BJP, as per AAP claims. Harassment of a Female AAP Worker : A female party worker was reportedly harassed, intensifying the demand for strict action.

: A female party worker was reportedly harassed, intensifying the demand for strict action. Police Inaction : AAP leaders claim that local police officers refused to take action , citing pressure from senior officials.

: AAP leaders claim that , citing pressure from senior officials. Failure to Maintain Law and Order: The party has demanded the immediate suspension of police personnel deployed in the area for not ensuring security.

Kejriwal’s Letter to the Election Commission

In his letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kejriwal has called for the deployment of independent election observers in the constituency to prevent further violence and ensure fair elections. He emphasized the need for:

Enhanced security measures to protect AAP workers and prevent election-related violence.

to protect AAP workers and prevent election-related violence. Immediate action against those responsible , including strict legal consequences for the accused individuals.

, including strict legal consequences for the accused individuals. Suspension of police personnel who allegedly failed to act against BJP workers.

Sanjay Singh Echoes Allegations of Violence

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also raised serious allegations regarding the attacks. In his official complaint, he detailed an incident that took place on February 1, around 1:00 PM, in the Chelmsford Club slum area of New Delhi.

Details of the Alleged Incident

Singh stated that BJP supporters, wearing sashes and caps bearing the party’s symbol, physically assaulted AAP workers:

Gaurav Singh, Suresh Acharya, and Pranali Rawat were named as victims of the attack.

were named as victims of the attack. Pranali Rawat was allegedly harassed during the incident.

was allegedly harassed during the incident. Police officers refused to intervene, allegedly under instructions from their superiors.

Singh further accused the Station House Officer (SHO) of direct complicity, stating:

“The police on-site admitted that the SHO had instructed them not to take any action against Parvesh Verma’s supporters. Given the situation, the SHO should be suspended immediately.”

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

The accusations have emerged just as Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, adding fuel to the already intense political rivalry between AAP and BJP. The vote counting and election results are scheduled for February 8, making this a critical time for both parties.

Election Commission’s Role in Ensuring Fair Elections

With allegations of electoral violence and security failures, all eyes are now on the Election Commission of India (ECI). The commission is expected to take swift action to address these concerns and ensure a free, fair, and violence-free election process in the national capital.