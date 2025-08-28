Kejriwal’s big attack on Congress, accuses party of ‘compromising most’ with BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that it had compromised with the BJP on corruption cases.

Addressing a meeting of AAP MLAs and municipal councillors in Delhi, Kejriwal questioned why no member of the Gandhi family had gone to jail in the National Herald case.

“We were sent to jail in false cases. But no action was taken against the Gandhis. Some say Mayawati has compromised, Owaisi has compromised, but no, it is the Congress which has compromised the most,” he said.

Calling the National Herald case “an open and shut case,” Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had filed fabricated cases against AAP leaders while sparing the Congress.

Kejriwal further alleged that several major corruption cases, including the 2G and coal scams, had been quietly dropped. “Something is terribly wrong. We have not come to compromise or form an alliance. We have come to do politics for the country and bring change,” he said.

The AAP chief also criticised the condition of governance in Delhi under the current dispensation. “In the last six months, they have made Delhi’s situation worse,” he alleged.

Referring to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kejriwal claimed that his residence was raided, his statement was recorded late in the evening, and parts of it were deleted. “When he refused to sign, he was threatened with arrest, but he was prepared for any eventuality,” Kejriwal said.

He added that in earlier times, rivals were killed, but in today’s politics, opponents are sent to jail.

“There is pressure to compromise, but one thing is clear — we will not bow to the politics of compromise,” he asserted.

He said, “We have not come to do alliance politics; we have come to serve the country. We will never do politics of compromise.”