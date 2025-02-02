Kejriwal’s Struggling Leadership: AAP Faces Mounting Allegations and Image Crisis

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), once hailed as a political disruptor and a beacon of honesty and transparency, is facing significant challenges as it grapples with mounting allegations and a tarnished image.

The party, which gained widespread support following its formation in 2012, is now under intense scrutiny for its leadership and its failure to deliver on key promises.

Corruption Scandals and Tarnished Reputation

Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, AAP has been hit by several corruption scandals, including the controversial liquor policy “scam,” the Sheesh Mahal row, and the Mohalla Clinics issue. These controversies, along with the growing list of alleged wrongdoings, have eroded the party’s reputation for transparency and integrity.

Furthermore, AAP’s failure to address basic civic needs and its lack of significant development work in Delhi has added to the mounting criticism.

Controversial Remarks and Leadership Desperation

A particularly controversial moment came when Kejriwal made shocking remarks about the Yamuna River, accusing the Haryana government of poisoning the water supply to Delhi, a claim that many found exaggerated and alarmist. This statement, which Kejriwal described as a potential “genocide” for Delhiites, has raised questions about his leadership and his growing desperation.

Setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections further rattled Kejriwal’s position. The results, which were seen as a rejection of his political victimhood narrative, marked a major blow to his influence. In response, Kejriwal resorted to freebie politics, announcing various schemes, some of which were later termed “fraud” by his own government, leading to further confusion and distrust among the electorate.

Polarizing Leadership and Internal Criticism

Kejriwal’s unique brand of politics, from his early activism to his dramatic protests and media stunts, has made him a polarizing figure. While his unconventional style helped him secure three terms as Delhi’s Chief Minister, many now question whether his personal approach to governance has become a hindrance to AAP’s future.

Several former AAP leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, and Kapil Mishra, have criticized Kejriwal for compromising on the party’s principles, with some calling his leadership autocratic and undemocratic.

Calls for Kejriwal to Step Aside

In light of these ongoing challenges, some political analysts suggest that Kejriwal should step aside and allow the party to rebuild itself around newer, cleaner faces, such as Atishi, who is seen as one of the few AAP leaders with a relatively unblemished record.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will likely focus on AAP’s survival rather than its ability to maintain dominance.

The Future of AAP: Can the Party Regain Trust?

As the party faces an uphill battle, many are calling for Kejriwal to take a break from leadership and let AAP return to its founding principles of clean and transparent governance. The question remains whether AAP can regain the trust of the people or if its decline under Kejriwal’s leadership is irreversible.