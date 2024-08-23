Kerala: Acsia opens global headquarters at Technopark

Thiruvananthapuram: Acsia Technologies, a global leader in automotive software specialising in digital cockpits and displays, e-mobility, and telematics, marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its new global headquarters and research and development centre at the Embassy Taurus TechZone in Technopark Phase III.

Kerala Minister for Industries, Law, and Coir, P. Rajeev, inaugurated the new centre here on Thursday.

Stating that Kerala has seen significant growth across various sectors for the last several years, the minister said the government is now focused on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive technology hub.

He noted that Kerala has achieved the required level of digital literacy and emphasised the prominent role of Acsia Technologies in this development.

The minister also assured that young people will receive the technical training needed to fully leverage these opportunities. He added that the global automotive conclave, scheduled for November in Thiruvananthapuram, will be a key milestone in advancing these efforts.

The presidential address was delivered by the Hon’ble Mr. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA and former minister.

During the event, Minister P. Rajeeve also launched Acsia Copilot, named ‘Lila,’ a generative AI-based developer assistant for automotive software.

By generating code for a speedometer, Minister Rajeeve officiated the launch of this revolutionary tool, which is set to transform the software development process in the automotive industry.

Lila is an innovative solution that automates routine coding tasks, enabling developers to focus on more complex and creative aspects of software development.

The process begins with developers inputting a prompt, which is then expanded using a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate accurate and efficient code snippets.

These snippets are displayed in the Copilot interface, where developers can review, refine, and submit the code for compilation, followed by unit testing to ensure it meets the required quality standards.

Acsia is committed to the ethical implementation of AI and machine learning (ML), ensuring that these technologies enhance productivity, efficiency, security, and cost savings across the development cycle.

The integration of AI also ensures consistent quality in work products, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing the reliability of the software.

“The world’s leading automakers trust Acsia to keep their production programs on track. From the very beginning, our mission has been to simplify the complexities of automotive technology by creating software solutions for digital cockpits and displays, e-mobility, and telematics that set new standards in quality and security, ultimately transforming driver and passenger experiences,” said Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO of Acsia. “

“Thiruvananthapuram is on the threshold of becoming a global hub for automotive technology, and at Acsia, we are proud to lead this movement.

Collaborating with the government and partners like CII Kerala, we are determined to position our capital city as a world leader in automotive innovation.

Establishing a global automotive technology hub here is crucial for providing high-quality jobs and driving economic growth across the state,” he added.

The newly inaugurated 1000-seater facility represents a significant milestone for Acsia Technologies, a company that has grown exponentially over the past decade.

The facility not only underscores Acsia’s commitment to innovation and excellence but also provides ample room for further growth as the automotive technology industry continues to evolve.

With the rise of e-mobility, software-defined vehicles, and connected cars, Acsia is well-positioned to partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop solutions that enrich, engage, and secure driver and passenger experiences.

“The synergy between skilled human resources and industrial expertise positions Kerala, particularly Thiruvananthapuram, as a significant player in the global automotive sector.

It is a remarkable achievement that Acsia has made considerable progress in just ten years, said APM. Mohammed Hanish, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries, Government of Kerala.

“Kerala has a highly skilled and well-trained workforce. This expertise equips Kerala to leverage advancements in automotive technology,” said Stefan Juraschek, former VP R&D, BMW Group, and Strategic Advisor, Acsia.

“Kerala has great potential, and the journey has been fulfilling. We look forward to the future,” said Ms. Christina Hein and German Ferreira from BMW Group, congratulating the team on the new inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including APM Mohammed Hanish IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries, Government of Kerala; Stefan Juraschek, Former VP R&D, BMW Group, and Strategic Advisor, Acsia; Ms. Christina Hein, German Ferreira-BMW Group; Col. Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark; Anoop P Ambika, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission; and Ajay Prasad, MD & CEO India, Taurus Investment Holding.