Kerala Government Appeals to Supreme Court to Halt Implementation of CAA

New Delhi: Kerala Government has filed a fresh application in the Supreme Court to halt the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). It argues that the law is discriminatory and contrary to the principles of secularism.

The state government has criticized the CAA rules, stating that the decision to prioritize religion and nationality is unreasonable and goes against the principles of secularism.

Kerala government stated that delaying the implementation of the 2019 law could be a reasonable ground for halting it. It has declared non-compliance with the CAA.