Kerala High Court Stays Re-Admission of Students Accused in Ragging Incident

Kochi: In a significant ruling, the Kerala High Court has stayed the re-admission of 18 students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Mannuthy, who were implicated in the suicide of junior student J. S. Sidharthan.

The divisional bench of the Kerala High Court made this decision in response to a writ appeal filed by Sidharthan’s mother, who challenged the single judge’s order allowing the accused students’ re-admission.

The Background: The Tragic Death of J. S. Sidharthan

The case centers around the tragic death of 18-year-old J. S. Sidharthan, a student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Mannuthy. Sidharthan’s body was discovered in a hostel toilet on February 18, 2024. Initially, it was believed to be a suicide.

However, as the investigation unfolded, allegations surfaced that Sidharthan had been subjected to ragging and physical assault by some of his seniors and classmates, which led to the tragic incident.

The case quickly gained attention, with 18 students being arrested in connection with the alleged ragging and assault. These students were initially expelled from the institution as part of disciplinary actions. However, after spending some time in jail, the accused students were granted bail.

The Legal Journey: Re-Admission and Challenges

In December 2024, a single bench of the Kerala High Court quashed the expulsion orders of the accused students. The court permitted their re-admission to the college and directed that a fresh disciplinary inquiry be conducted against them.

This decision was met with significant opposition from Sidharthan’s family, who believed that the accused should face harsher consequences for their role in the incident.

Sidharthan’s mother, deeply aggrieved by the leniency shown by the single judge, filed a writ appeal before a divisional bench of the Kerala High Court. The divisional bench, consisting of Justice Amit Rawal and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, granted her leave to appeal and agreed to hear her arguments.

High Court’s Observation: Ragging Worse Than Vandalism

In a strong statement, the divisional bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the order allowing the accused students’ re-admission to the Mannuthy campus. The court observed that students involved in ragging are “worse than those indulging in vandalism.”

This remark underscored the seriousness with which the court viewed the allegations against the accused, considering the devastating consequences of ragging.

The bench also highlighted that Sidharthan’s mother should be heard during the ongoing disciplinary inquiry and that the fresh proceedings should take her concerns into account. This indicates the court’s intent to ensure a thorough and fair examination of the events surrounding Sidharthan’s death.

Legal Arguments: The Issue of Leniency

The mother of the deceased student argued that the single judge’s order granting the accused students re-admission was unjust and lenient, as such relief had not even been requested in the original writ petition.

The leniency shown towards the accused students, she argued, undermined the gravity of the offense and sent the wrong message about the seriousness of ragging in educational institutions.

In response, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), which took over the case, stated that the 19 accused persons had committed grave offenses. The agency’s involvement signified the importance of the case, with allegations of serious criminal behavior leading to the young student’s tragic death.

The Court’s Decision: Stay on Re-Admission and Further Proceedings

In its ruling, the Kerala High Court stayed the earlier order of re-admission for the accused students at the Mannuthy campus. The court emphasized the gravity of the situation and indicated that the disciplinary inquiry against the students should proceed with greater scrutiny.

The case has now been posted for further consideration on March 4, 2025. The outcome of this case will likely set a precedent for how ragging-related cases are handled in the future, particularly in terms of the legal consequences and the extent of disciplinary actions that should be taken.

The Importance of the Ruling in Preventing Ragging

This ruling by the Kerala High Court sends a strong message to educational institutions and society at large about the importance of zero tolerance towards ragging and related offenses. Ragging, which involves physical and psychological abuse, often has long-lasting effects on victims, and in this case, tragically led to the loss of a young life.

The court’s stance reflects its commitment to ensuring that justice is served and that perpetrators of such offenses face the full extent of the law.

The case highlights the ongoing fight against ragging in India’s educational institutions and the efforts being made to prevent such incidents in the future. Educational institutions are now being encouraged to take stricter measures to prevent ragging and ensure that students are safe from any form of harassment or abuse.