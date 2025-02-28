Kerala Killings: Affan’s Inconsolable Father Breaks Down at Downand Relatives’ Graves

Rahim Returns to Tragedy After Seven Years Abroad

Thiruvananthapuram: After spending seven years in Saudi Arabia, Rahim returned home on Friday morning, only to be met with unimaginable grief. At the airport, he broke down upon seeing his relatives, overwhelmed by the devastating events that had unfolded in his absence.

Also Read: Telangana Ends Admission Quota for Andhra Pradesh Students in Professional Courses



Son Accused of Brutal Murders

Rahim’s elder son, 23-year-old Affan, has been accused of killing four of his family members and his 22-year-old girlfriend in a gruesome attack.

Affan allegedly used a hammer to murder:

His 13-year-old younger brother

His 22-year-old girlfriend , whom he brought home before killing

, whom he brought home before killing His grandmother

His father’s sister and her husband, Lateef

Grief at the Burial Site

When Rahim reached the gravesite, where four of the victims were buried side by side, he was inconsolable. His first request was to see his younger son’s grave, after which he visited the other three and prayed with tears streaming down his face.

Upon seeing another sister, Rahim embraced her, and the emotional moment left many in tears.

Visit to Hospitalized Wife

Rahim later visited the hospital where his wife is under treatment for injuries inflicted by Affan during the attack.

Motive Behind the Murders

According to police investigations, financial disputes triggered the crime.

Rahim’s business in Saudi Arabia failed , leaving him deeply in debt.

, leaving him deeply in debt. He borrowed heavily from close relatives, and tensions rose when they began demanding repayment.

Affan, enraged by these demands, decided to eliminate them .

. Regarding his girlfriend’s murder, Affan allegedly stated that he did not want her to be left alone, so he killed her too.

Affan’s Condition and Legal Proceedings

Affan, whose arrest was recorded on Thursday, remains in the state-run Medical College hospital after consuming rat poison following the killings. He is slowly recovering.

Authorities are consulting mental health specialists to assess his psychological condition and gain further insights into the case.