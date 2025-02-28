Crime & Accidents

Kerala Killings: Affan’s Inconsolable Father Breaks Down at Downand Relatives’ Graves

After spending seven years in Saudi Arabia, Rahim returned home on Friday morning, only to be met with unimaginable grief.

Uma Devi28 February 2025 - 13:46
Kerala Killings: Affan’s Inconsolable Father Breaks Down at Downand Relatives’ Graves
Kerala Killings: Affan’s Inconsolable Father Breaks Down at Downand Relatives’ Graves

Rahim Returns to Tragedy After Seven Years Abroad

Thiruvananthapuram: After spending seven years in Saudi Arabia, Rahim returned home on Friday morning, only to be met with unimaginable grief. At the airport, he broke down upon seeing his relatives, overwhelmed by the devastating events that had unfolded in his absence.

Also Read: Telangana Ends Admission Quota for Andhra Pradesh Students in Professional Courses

Son Accused of Brutal Murders

Rahim’s elder son, 23-year-old Affan, has been accused of killing four of his family members and his 22-year-old girlfriend in a gruesome attack.

Affan allegedly used a hammer to murder:

  • His 13-year-old younger brother
  • His 22-year-old girlfriend, whom he brought home before killing
  • His grandmother
  • His father’s sister and her husband, Lateef

Grief at the Burial Site

When Rahim reached the gravesite, where four of the victims were buried side by side, he was inconsolable. His first request was to see his younger son’s grave, after which he visited the other three and prayed with tears streaming down his face.

Upon seeing another sister, Rahim embraced her, and the emotional moment left many in tears.

Visit to Hospitalized Wife

Rahim later visited the hospital where his wife is under treatment for injuries inflicted by Affan during the attack.

Motive Behind the Murders

According to police investigations, financial disputes triggered the crime.

  • Rahim’s business in Saudi Arabia failed, leaving him deeply in debt.
  • He borrowed heavily from close relatives, and tensions rose when they began demanding repayment.
  • Affan, enraged by these demands, decided to eliminate them.
  • Regarding his girlfriend’s murder, Affan allegedly stated that he did not want her to be left alone, so he killed her too.

Affan, whose arrest was recorded on Thursday, remains in the state-run Medical College hospital after consuming rat poison following the killings. He is slowly recovering.

Authorities are consulting mental health specialists to assess his psychological condition and gain further insights into the case.

Tags
Uma Devi28 February 2025 - 13:46

Related Articles

Five Youths Drown in Godavari River While Bathing on Mahashivratri

Five Youths Drown in Godavari River While Bathing on Mahashivratri

26 February 2025 - 20:42
Shocking Kerala Crime: 23-Year-Old Kills 6 Relatives in 1 Hour, Poisons Himself, Then Surrenders

Shocking Kerala Crime: 23-Year-Old Kills 6 Relatives in 1 Hour, Poisons Himself, Then Surrenders

25 February 2025 - 12:16
Woman Killed, 11 Injured in J&K Road Accident; Authorities Intensify Traffic Safety Measures

Woman Killed, 11 Injured in J&K Road Accident; Authorities Intensify Traffic Safety Measures

24 February 2025 - 15:39
Sourav Ganguly’s convoy meets with minor accident on NH in Bengal; ex-cricketer safe

Sourav Ganguly’s convoy meets with minor accident on NH in Bengal, ex-cricketer safe

21 February 2025 - 13:21
Back to top button