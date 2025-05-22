Kerala Reports Rise in Covid-19 Cases; Health Minister Urges Caution

As Kerala records 182 new Covid-19 cases in May, Health Minister Veena George has called for increased public vigilance, particularly in light of the rising infections seen in Southeast Asia due to Omicron JN.1 sub-variants.

South East Asia Sees Surge, Kerala on Alert

Addressing the media, the Health Minister highlighted that countries like Hong Kong and Singapore are witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases driven by sub-variants LF.7 and NB.1.8, known for their high transmissibility. She warned that Kerala may face a similar increase and emphasized the importance of self-protection, even though the current variants are not causing severe illness.

District-Wise Case Count for May

According to official data:

Kottayam reported 57 cases,

Ernakulam recorded 34, and

Thiruvananthapuram saw 30 cases.

The remaining infections were spread across other districts in the state.

High-Level Meeting Held to Boost Preparedness

Minister George convened a meeting with the State Rapid Response Team (RRT) to evaluate the situation. Key decisions included:

Increased testing for symptomatic individuals

Mandatory masking in hospitals

Ensuring availability of RTPCR kits and safety gear for health workers

Mask Advisory and Public Guidance

The Minister advised the general public to wear masks in public spaces, particularly individuals with symptoms like cold, sore throat, cough, or breathing difficulties. She specifically urged elderly citizens, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals to be cautious during travel and in crowded places.

Hospital Visit Guidelines and Safety Protocols

George advised people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and follow hygiene protocols such as frequent handwashing. She also instructed against referring suspected Covid cases to certain private hospitals without confirmation, urging standard treatment protocols be followed across all healthcare institutions.

No Severe Cases Yet, But Precautions Still Critical

While current variants are not linked to severe disease, the Minister reaffirmed the importance of early testing, isolation, and mask usage to prevent wider transmission in the community.

Nipah Virus Contained, But Monitoring Continues

The RRT meeting also discussed Nipah virus control measures. The Minister confirmed that the containment zone could be lifted as no further spread has been detected, but control room operations will continue as per protocol.

Monsoon Season Raises Fresh Public Health Concerns

With monsoon rains expected soon, the Health Department has warned of potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis. In response, public health teams will increase field monitoring and awareness campaigns to mitigate risks.