Kerala Woman Arrested for Preparing Fake Admit Card for NEET Examination

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman employed at an Akshaya Centre in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly preparing a fake admit card for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination held on Sunday. The incident, which raises serious concerns about exam malpractice, was uncovered after an invigilator noticed discrepancies in a male candidate’s admit card at an exam center in Pathanamthitta.

Impersonation Exposed at Pathanamthitta Exam Centre

The fake admit card came to light when the invigilator detected inconsistencies while verifying the document. Although the candidate was initially allowed to appear for the NEET exam, the invigilator immediately alerted the examination center in Thiruvananthapuram, where a quick verification revealed that another candidate, with the same registration number, was already scheduled to appear in the city.

Authorities were notified, and police soon arrived at the Pathanamthitta center, where they took the male candidate into custody. The candidate’s mother, present at the center, told police that she had entrusted the task of submitting her son’s NEET application to Greeshma, the Akshaya Centre employee. She had reportedly paid the necessary fees for the application process.

Confession and Arrest of Akshaya Centre Employee

Greeshma, who had been working at the Akshaya Centre in Neyyattinkara for just four months, admitted during questioning that she had failed to submit the application on time. Realizing the deadline had passed, she generated a fake admit card and handed it over to the candidate’s mother.

Following her confession, the Akshaya Centre in Neyyattinkara was sealed by the authorities. Greeshma is currently in the custody of the Pathanamthitta police, with her formal arrest expected shortly. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in the examination system and puts the spotlight on the role of service centers like Akshaya in handling sensitive documents.

Impact of NEET Malpractice in Kerala

This incident adds to the ongoing concerns about exam malpractice in Kerala, especially in high-stakes examinations like NEET UG, which is crucial for medical aspirants. The State-run Akshaya Centres, which provide various public services including Aadhaar registration, pension applications, and vehicle registration, have now come under scrutiny for their role in the NEET incident.

Authorities are expected to take further action to prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring the integrity of the examination system for aspirants across the country.

The arrest of the Akshaya Centre employee in connection with the NEET admit card impersonation case sheds light on potential flaws within the system. As the authorities continue their investigation, the case serves as a reminder of the need for robust measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.