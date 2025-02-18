Kerala’s Azharuddeen Shines with a Century to Put Gujarat on the Backfoot in Ranji Trophy

Ahmedabad: Kerala is in a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Gujarat, thanks to a stunning century by Mohammed Azharuddeen. His unbeaten knock of 149 off 303 balls, his second First-Class century and first in seven years, anchored Kerala’s innings as they reached a solid 418 for seven on day two.

Azharuddeen’s Century Steers Kerala’s Innings

The day began with Kerala on shaky ground as Sachin Baby fell early, edging a delivery to the slip cordon on the second ball of the day. However, Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar combined to form a crucial 149-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The duo stabilized the innings after Baby’s dismissal, with Azharuddeen taking charge of the scoring, while Salman played a supporting role.

Gujarat’s Missed Opportunities and Frustrations

Gujarat’s bowlers had their chances to break the partnership. Arzan Nagwaswalla found movement in the air with the new ball, removing Baby early. Jaymeet Patel nearly had Azharuddeen on 47, but a dropped catch at first slip by Manan Hingrajia allowed the Kerala batter to survive. Salman also had a moment of fortune when Urvil Patel missed a catch behind the stumps.

Despite Gujarat’s chances, the visitors failed to capitalize, and Azharuddeen brought up his century off 175 balls, earning a standing ovation from the Kerala dugout. The pair’s efforts ensured Kerala maintained a firm grip on the match.

Salman Nizar and Other Contributions

Salman brought up his half-century off 185 balls, punctuated by a six off left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal. The partnership continued to frustrate Gujarat, but Jayswal eventually broke the stand, dismissing Salman for 52 after a long, patient 202-ball innings. Kerala was still in control at this stage, with debutant Ahammed Imran contributing 24 runs before falling to Nagwaswalla.

Gujarat’s Task Ahead on Day Three

With the pitch showing signs of wear and the ball turning consistently, Kerala’s spinners—Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate—are expected to capitalize on the rough patches when Gujarat begins their reply on Day Three. Kerala’s strong total of 418 for seven has put them in a commanding position in this crucial semifinal encounter.

Brief Scores: