Sports

Kerala’s Azharuddeen Shines with a Century to Put Gujarat on the Backfoot in Ranji Trophy

Kerala is in a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Gujarat, thanks to a stunning century by Mohammed Azharuddeen. His unbeaten knock of 149 off 303 balls, his second First-Class century and first in seven years, anchored Kerala's innings as they reached a solid 418 for seven on day two.

Safiya Begum18 February 2025 - 20:09
Kerala's Azharuddeen Shines with a Century to Put Gujarat on the Backfoot in Ranji Trophy
Kerala's Azharuddeen Shines with a Century to Put Gujarat on the Backfoot in Ranji Trophy

Ahmedabad: Kerala is in a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Gujarat, thanks to a stunning century by Mohammed Azharuddeen. His unbeaten knock of 149 off 303 balls, his second First-Class century and first in seven years, anchored Kerala’s innings as they reached a solid 418 for seven on day two.

Azharuddeen’s Century Steers Kerala’s Innings

The day began with Kerala on shaky ground as Sachin Baby fell early, edging a delivery to the slip cordon on the second ball of the day. However, Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar combined to form a crucial 149-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The duo stabilized the innings after Baby’s dismissal, with Azharuddeen taking charge of the scoring, while Salman played a supporting role.

Gujarat’s Missed Opportunities and Frustrations

Gujarat’s bowlers had their chances to break the partnership. Arzan Nagwaswalla found movement in the air with the new ball, removing Baby early. Jaymeet Patel nearly had Azharuddeen on 47, but a dropped catch at first slip by Manan Hingrajia allowed the Kerala batter to survive. Salman also had a moment of fortune when Urvil Patel missed a catch behind the stumps.

Despite Gujarat’s chances, the visitors failed to capitalize, and Azharuddeen brought up his century off 175 balls, earning a standing ovation from the Kerala dugout. The pair’s efforts ensured Kerala maintained a firm grip on the match.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Departs for Umrah

Salman Nizar and Other Contributions

Salman brought up his half-century off 185 balls, punctuated by a six off left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal. The partnership continued to frustrate Gujarat, but Jayswal eventually broke the stand, dismissing Salman for 52 after a long, patient 202-ball innings. Kerala was still in control at this stage, with debutant Ahammed Imran contributing 24 runs before falling to Nagwaswalla.

Gujarat’s Task Ahead on Day Three

With the pitch showing signs of wear and the ball turning consistently, Kerala’s spinners—Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate—are expected to capitalize on the rough patches when Gujarat begins their reply on Day Three. Kerala’s strong total of 418 for seven has put them in a commanding position in this crucial semifinal encounter.

Brief Scores:

  • Kerala: 418/7 in 177 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 149*, Sachin Baby 69, Salman Nizar 52, Aditya Sarwate 10*)
  • Gujarat: Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-64, Vishal Jayswal 1-57

Tags
Safiya Begum18 February 2025 - 20:09

Related Articles

Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Departs for Umrah

Hyderabad: Cricketer Mohammad Siraj Departs for Umrah

18 February 2025 - 14:17
Casemiro Discusses Real Madrid’s Comeback Victory Against Man City in UEFA Champions League

Casemiro Discusses Real Madrid’s Comeback Victory Against Man City in UEFA Champions League

17 February 2025 - 18:07
AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Salvage 2-2 Draw Against Syria in Group D Clash

AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Salvage 2-2 Draw Against Syria in Group D Clash

17 February 2025 - 16:50
Champions Trophy: England Eye Maiden Title to Bury Past Heartbreaks

Champions Trophy: England Eye Maiden Title to Bury Past Heartbreaks

17 February 2025 - 15:19
Back to top button