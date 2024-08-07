Key bills, reports to be tabled in Parliament today

New Delhi: Several key reports and bills will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday as per the scheduled list of business.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for consideration and the passing of the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024 to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for the financial year 2024-25. The motion moved by was moved by the FM in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is expected to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 70th report of the standing committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on ‘Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector’ about the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 48th Report of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on ‘Citizens Data Security and Privacy’ pertaining to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 27th Report of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on the ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya will table a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India-Union Government (20 of 2023) (Performance Audit) on ‘Storage Management and Movement of Foodgrains by the Food Corporation of India, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for the year ended March 2022 under Article 151(1) of the Constitution.

Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance will lay on the Table ministry related reports, including “the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India – Union Government (Railways) (5 of 2024) (Compliance Audit) on Management of Health Services in Indian Railways and Management of Parcel Services in Indian Railways for the year ended March 2022; Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India – Union Government (Civil) -Subject Specific Compliance Audit Central three Autonomous Bodies – (No. 3 of 2024) for the year ended March 2022.”

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister Rajiv Singh will make a statement regarding the “Status of implementation of Recommendations contained in the 70th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector of the Department of Fisheries”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. And also to move that the Bill be returned.

The FM will move that the “Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2024-25” as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be returned.