Telangana: Key Meeting on Godavari-Banakacharla Issue Scheduled at Secretariat on June 18

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting involving all Telangana Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) will be held at the Telangana Secretariat on June 18 at 4 PM to deliberate on the Godavari-Banakacharla water linkage issue.

CM Revanth Reddy to Attend as Chief Guest

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the meeting as the Chief Guest. The meeting is expected to chart the future course of action on the Godavari-Banakacharla project, a key component in addressing the state’s irrigation and drinking water needs.

Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Invited

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have been invited as Guests of Honour, signalling a cooperative approach between the state and central leadership on the sensitive inter-river water sharing matter.

All Telangana MPs to Participate in Strategy Discussion

The meeting will include participation from all MPs representing Telangana in both Houses of Parliament. Officials have confirmed that the agenda focuses on building consensus and presenting a united front on the inter-state water allocation and transfer plans.

The Godavari-Banakacharla linkage is seen as a long-term solution to water scarcity in southern Telangana and Rayalaseema regions. The outcome of this meeting could influence future negotiations with neighbouring states and the Centre.