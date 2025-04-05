Key Muslim Leaders Hold Crucial Meeting in Hyderabad to Oppose Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Hyderabad:A significant round table meeting was held on Saturday at the Media Plus Auditorium, Nizamiyah Complex, Abids, under the leadership of Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, President of Tahreek Muslim Shabban and Joint Action Committee (JAC) Convenor, to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

The meeting witnessed the participation of representatives from various Muslim organizations and political parties, including Congress, MBT, CPI, CPI(M), Muslim League, Movement for Peace and Justice, and several NGOs.

Speakers at the event condemned the bill, describing it as yet another “black day for Indian democracy.” While the bill has already been passed in Parliament, leaders emphasized that 232 Members of Parliament opposed it, showing that there is still room for resistance and change.

The speakers urged the Muslim community to remain united, aware, and proactive in defending their constitutional and community rights.