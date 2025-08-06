Khammam District Wins Overall Title at 11th Telangana State (South Zone) Junior Athletics Championships 2025

The 11th Telangana State (South Zone) Junior Athletics Championships 2025 concluded successfully at JN Stadium, Hanumakonda, held from 31st July to 5th August 2025. The event was organized by the Telangana Athletics Association (TAA) in collaboration with the Hanumakonda District Athletics Association, witnessing participation from hundreds of young athletes across the state in various age categories — Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Under-20, and Senior Men & Women.

Khammam District emerged as the Overall Championship Winner, while Rangareddy District claimed the Men’s Team Championship, and Hanumakonda District secured the Girls U-16 Team Championship.

The championship featured a wide range of track and field events including sprints, middle-distance, long-distance races, relays, jumps, and throws.

Notable Highlights from Girls Categories:

In the Girls U-14 Triathlon , Aditi S. Reddy (TAA) bagged Gold, followed by Kiara Manoj Kamath (TAA) and Lahoti Ryka Kaushik (Hyderabad).

, Aditi S. Reddy (TAA) bagged Gold, followed by Kiara Manoj Kamath (TAA) and Lahoti Ryka Kaushik (Hyderabad). Meravath Nandini (Nalgonda) stood out with double gold in the U-18 400M and 1000M .

stood out with in the and . Suhani Shaik (TAA) clocked 12.97 seconds to win the Girls U-18 100M .

clocked 12.97 seconds to win the . In the U-20 long-distance events, Swapna Kodavath (Nagarkurnool), M. Indu (Kothagudem), and Banoth Anitha (Medak) dominated the 1500M, 3000M, and 5000M races respectively.

In the Women’s Category:

M. Mallika Yadadri (Bhuvanagiri) won the 5000M , and M. Uma (Suryapet) clinched the 10,000M gold.

won the , and clinched the gold. In throwing events, N. Buchamma (Suryapet) and Korra Akhila (Ranga Reddy) topped the Discus Throw and Javelin Throw, respectively.

Notable Highlights from Boys Categories:

Sapavath Charan (Nalgonda) claimed top honors in the U-14 Triathlon , while K. Basanth (Narayanpet) won the U-16 600M with a time of 1:25.41 seconds.

claimed top honors in the , while won the with a time of 1:25.41 seconds. Lavish Rawat (Vikarabad) earned Gold in the U-18 1000M , while Abhinav Kumar (Ranga Reddy) and Roshan (Ranga Reddy) had a photo finish in the 110M hurdles .

earned Gold in the , while and had a photo finish in the . In the U-20 sprint, Alluri Gowtham (Khammam) impressed with a 10.45-second finish in the 100M race.

Senior Men’s Category:

Andrew Suhaas (Hyderabad) and Eslavath Nithin Nayak (Hyderabad) were standout performers in 200M and 400M , respectively.

and were standout performers in , respectively. C. Sai Santhosh (Ranga Reddy) won the 10,000M, while Varun Kumar (Hyderabad) threw 55.70 meters to clinch Gold in the Men’s Javelin Throw.

At the closing ceremony, Sri G. Mahesh Babu, President, District Arya Vysya Sangham, presented the Overall Championship Trophy to Team Khammam. He was joined by Sri P. Kishan (CI of Police), E. Sudheer (Municipal Commissioner, Wardhannapet), P. Venkateshwar Reddy (TAA Joint Secretary), Sri Sarang Pani (Secretary, Hanumakonda District Athletic Association), and other dignitaries.

The event not only celebrated athletic excellence but also showcased the promising talent of Telangana’s youth who aim to represent the state and nation at higher levels.