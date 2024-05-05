Kharge, Rahul condemns terror attack on IAF convoy in Poonch

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, calling it cowardly, shameful, and sad.

On social media handle X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply pained by the cowardly terror attack on the IAF vehicle in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.”

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in standing together against terrorism,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added, “Our deepest condolences to the family of the brave air warrior who made the supreme sacrifice. We hope that the injured air warriors recover as soon as possible and earnestly pray for their well-being. India is united for our soldiers,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the terror attack extremely shameful and sad.

On X, Gandhi said, “The cowardly and dastardly terrorist attack on our Army convoy in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely shameful and sad. I pay my humble tribute to the martyred soldier and express my condolences to the bereaved family. I hope that the soldiers injured in the attack recover as soon as possible.”

On Saturday night, a group of terrorists attached a convoy of IAF near Shahsitar in Poonch district. One air warrior succumbed, while four others were injured in the attack.