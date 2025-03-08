Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Greet Women on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended their greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Kharge Shares Quote from Savitribai Phule

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media to greet women and shared an inspiring quote from social reformer and poet Savitribai Phule. The quote urged, “Awake, Arise, and Educate. Smash Traditions. Liberate.”

Kharge emphasized, “National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies.”

Rahul Gandhi Calls Women the Backbone of Society

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, while acknowledging the strength and resilience of women, described them as “the backbone of our society.” He added, “Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation’s future.”

On International Women’s Day, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support, saying, “I stand with you and for you—committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Celebrates Women’s Leadership

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, greeted women across the nation, saying, “Happy International Women’s Day to all our sisters across the country.”

In her message, Priyanka highlighted women’s crucial role in India’s history, stating, “From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities.”

She emphasized the need for increasing the role and participation of women, adding, “The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become.”