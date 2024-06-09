National
Kharge to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on Sunday evening, sources close to him said.
An invite was sent to Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sources close to Kharge said he would be attending the function.