Kharge urges Cong workers to intensify ‘do or die’ movement against NDA govt

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday, appealed to party leaders and workers to intensify a ‘do or die’ movement — modeled on Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement — to bring down the NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing a large gathering at Freedom Park in Bengaluru during a protest against alleged election fraud, Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi has already clearly explained how, in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister through electoral fraud. He specifically pointed out irregularities in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat. One Assembly constituency was chosen, and nearly 6.5 lakh names on the voters’ list were verified individually, concluding that the people were betrayed in the last Assembly election.”

“Our objective is to protect democracy and voting rights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in vote theft. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi are colluding to manipulate the electoral process and pressurise the Election Commission of India. This (NDA) government came to power through malpractice and has no moral right to remain in office,” the Congress President alleged.

“Despite all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to claim that he is working for the welfare of the people. That is a blatant lie. We are exposing these lies in every state. Similar incidents occurred in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Voting rights were misused, bogus voting was rampant, and that is how PM Narendra Modi is ruling the country,” Kharge charged.

Recalling his 2019 Lok Sabha defeat, the Congress President said, “For the first time in my life, I lost an election. I had been elected 12 times before. In that election, they added 20,000 fake voters in every Assembly seat. Bogus voting took place in five constituencies, and I was defeated. Back then, we didn’t fully understand how it was done.”

“But now, the truth has come out. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have exposed this manipulation. Party leaders must now focus on this issue. It is your responsibility to protect each vote and ensure victory in elections. I also want to remind you: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used agencies like the CBI, ED, and CVC to threaten Congress leaders and form governments. In many states, where they did not have a majority, they broke parties and came to power,” Kharge said.

“This happened in Maharashtra, and earlier in Karnataka, Goa, and Manipur. In all these states, they (BJP) didn’t win elections. They (BJP) lured leaders from other parties using money and formed governments. Even now, they continue doing the same — and it’s time we taught them a lesson,” he added.

Kharge claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were not truly won by PM Modi.

“This (NDA) government will not last. We will expose the fraud and shame them. Those who lack popular support are clinging to power. This is not just about removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi; it’s about teaching him (PM Modi) a lesson. He (PM Modi) is damaging the economy and disturbing the peace of the country,” the Congress President said.

He also alleged, “Now they (NDA) are committing yet another blunder and ruining the country. We must investigate the theft of votes. Workers and leaders must study the election results carefully and expose the fraud.”

Announcing a major step, Kharge said, “On Monday, all our MPs will march in large numbers to the Central Election Commission and submit a memorandum. We will inform the Commission that it is complicit in this fraud and no longer deserves the position it holds.”

He added that leaders of the INDIA bloc were urged to remain united by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“If we (INDIA bloc) do not unite, vote theft will not stop. Removing this (NDA) government from power is essential.”

“They are also disturbing the education system. On August 9, the Quit India Movement was launched against the British rule. Today, to save democracy, we must once again rise with the slogan ‘Do or Die’. If our votes are stolen, our very existence is at stake,” Kharge warned.

“Rahul Gandhi is ready to take any risk. There are several cases against him. We must all support him,” he concluded.