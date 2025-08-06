Kharge writes to RS Dy Chairman seeking discussion on SIR

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha (RS), wrote to Deputy Chairman Harivansh, requesting an urgent discussion on the issue of the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The letter, dated August 6, 2025, specifically highlights the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and to be carried out in West Bengal, Assam and other states as a matter of “fundamental importance in our democracy.”

The Congress leader’s move is aimed at bringing attention to a topic he believes is crucial for the fairness of future elections and the representation of all sections of society. In the letter, Kharge points out that Opposition parties have been seeking an urgent discussion on this matter since the first day of the current session.

He emphasises the need for a thorough debate, especially concerning the review process in states like Bihar, where the integrity and accuracy of voter lists are paramount. The letter also touches upon a ruling by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on July 21, 2023, regarding a discussion on the conduct of a Supreme Court or High Court judge.

Kharge argues that the concept of “sub judice” was “totally misconceived” in that context and that the Chair has a continuing entity, implying that a new discussion on the electoral roll review should not be restricted. Kharge’s focus on Bihar underscores the strategic importance of the state in national politics and the need for a transparent and unbiased electoral process there.

The letter states that the issue is of “paramount concern to crores of voters,” particularly those belonging to the weaker sections of society.

By bringing this to the forefront, the Congress President is not only seeking to hold the Election Commission of India accountable but also to ensure that the voices and rights of voters in states like Bihar are protected.