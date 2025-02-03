Kharge’s ‘Thousands Died’ Statement on Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Uproar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, stirred controversy on Monday with his statement claiming that “thousands died” in the recent stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. His remarks led to strong protests from the NDA members in the Rajya Sabha, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging Kharge to retract his comment.

Kharge’s Controversial Statement on Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Kharge, also the Congress President, made the statement while paying tribute to the victims of the tragedy that took place during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh. The stampede, caused by overcrowding at the ghat, resulted in the tragic deaths of 30 people and injuries to at least 60 others, according to authorities. However, Kharge claimed that “thousands died” in the incident, stating it was his own estimate.

“I pay my tributes to the people who died in Maha Kumbh… the thousands who died in Kumbh,” Kharge said, which prompted protests from the ruling NDA members. He further added that if his estimate was incorrect, he would apologize, urging the government to provide the correct figures.

Protests from NDA Members and Call for Retraction

Kharge’s comment sparked loud protests from members of the ruling alliance. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar intervened, urging Kharge to retract his statement. Dhankhar emphasized the weight that words spoken in the House carry, and warned that spreading misinformation could have far-reaching consequences.

“The LoP (Leader of Opposition) has indicated a scenario using figures to the extent of thousands. I appeal to him, in this House, whatever is spoken, carries great weight,” Dhankhar remarked. He further cautioned that any such message could be misinterpreted globally.

Opposition’s Accusations Against the Government

The opposition parties, including the Congress, have been critical of both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing them of not taking adequate measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The tragedy occurred on a day that was expected to witness massive crowds for the auspicious holy dip, and many opposition leaders have called for better management and safety protocols for such events.

Kharge’s comment and the subsequent uproar highlight the ongoing debate over the handling of large-scale religious gatherings in India, especially in terms of safety and crowd control.