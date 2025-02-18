Watch: Khushboo Pandey Arrested in Bihar for Provocative Speeches Leading to Violent Clash

Jamui, Bihar: Khushboo Pandey, who allegedly incited violence between two communities in Jamui, Bihar, has been arrested for delivering provocative speeches that led to a violent clash. The incident occurred during a Hanuman Chalisa recital, which Pandey is accused of organizing without informing the authorities.

Pandey, who allegedly raised objectionable slogans and made inflammatory statements during the event, was arrested on Monday night at around 9 p.m. After her arrest, she was immediately taken for a medical checkup and then transferred to jail.

According to the police, the incident sparked tensions between two communities, leading to a clash. The event was organized without police permission, which further complicated the situation. Pandey now faces multiple charges, including incitement of violence and organizing an assembly without notifying the police.

The police are continuing their investigations to determine the full extent of her involvement in the unrest. Pandey’s arrest has sparked a wave of reactions, with some accusing her of fueling communal tensions, while others believe that the situation was a result of larger issues within the region.

Khushboo Pandey, who allegedly incited violence between two communities in #Bihar's #Jamui, has been arrested for delivering provocative speeches.



She faces charges of making inflammatory speeches and raising objectionable slogans during a #HanumanChalisa recital, which is said… pic.twitter.com/rdc5YZYNIH — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 18, 2025

Authorities are urging people to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. The police are also on high alert to prevent further disturbances in the area.

To the lonely Hindu lioness



The Jihadis targeted…



Khushboo Pandey was returning after reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Jamui, Bihar. Jihadis coming out of the mosque attacked her with sticks and rods while chanting Allahu Bakbar.



CC @bihar_police @JamuiPolice justice !! pic.twitter.com/KinEaDIKiR — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 16, 2025