Khushdil Shah Caught in Heated Clash with Spectators After 3rd ODI Loss, PCB Responds

Bay Oval: Pakistan batter Khushdil Shah courted controversy yet again after a heated exchange with spectators following his team’s crushing defeat to New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 43 runs, completing a clean 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. The defeat added to Pakistan’s woes as they concluded their white-ball tour of New Zealand with just one win in eight matches, having also lost the T20I series 1-4.

Crowd Provocation Sparks Altercation

Following the match, tensions flared as fans near the boundary line reportedly taunted Khushdil Shah over Pakistan’s performance. The 30-year-old batter lost his temper and allegedly confronted and lashed out at the crowd. The situation quickly escalated before support staff intervened and pulled Khushdil away.

In response to the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued an official statement, alleging that foreign spectators had hurled abusive and anti-Pakistan slogans, prompting Khushdil’s reaction.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. Cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain, but matters escalated,” the PCB stated.

The board added that Afghan spectators were among those involved and that they had used inappropriate language in Pashto. Following complaints, stadium officials ejected the two individuals responsible.

Khushdil’s Recent Disciplinary History

Khushdil Shah had earlier been punished by the ICC during the T20I series for a code of conduct breach, after he ran into New Zealand pacer Zac Foulkes and struck him with his shoulder during a run.

Pakistan Collapse in Final ODI

In the rain-affected 42-over match, New Zealand posted 264/8, with skipper Michael Bracewell (59) and Rhys Mariu (58) leading the charge. Akif Javed impressed with the ball, taking 4 wickets in 8 overs.

Pakistan faltered in the chase, getting bowled out for 221 runs in 40 overs. Babar Azam top-scored with 50, but a five-wicket haul by Ben Sears (5/34) sealed the game for New Zealand. Jacob Duffy chipped in with two wickets as well.

A Troubled Tour Ends in Controversy

What was already a disappointing tour for Pakistan has now ended with disciplinary concerns, raising questions over the team’s on-field performance and off-field behavior. The PCB’s strong reaction suggests that further scrutiny may follow regarding player conduct and crowd control measures in future tours.