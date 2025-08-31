Hyderabad

Khwaja Gharib Nawaz’s Descendants to Arrive in Hyderabad, Will Participate in Various Events

Khwaja Syed Ghiyasuddin Chishti will stay in the city until September 14, 2025, and during this time will participate in various meetings, processions, pilgrimages, and ceremonies of holy relics.

31 August 2025
Khwaja Gharib Nawaz’s descendant, Khwaja Syed Ghiyasuddin Chishti, successor to Diwan Syed Saulat Hussain, will arrive in Hyderabad.

Khwaja Syed Ghiyasuddin Chishti will stay in the city until September 14, 2025, and during this time will participate in various meetings, processions, pilgrimages, and ceremonies of holy relics.

Devotees have expressed great joy and excitement over Hazrat’s arrival. Preparations are underway across the city, and a large number of people from all walks of life are eager to benefit from his presence.

