Kia Syros Unveiled at Prospera Kia, Malakpet

Hyderabad: Kia India has officially launched the highly anticipated Kia Syros, a revolutionary SUV that sets new benchmarks in design, technology, and safety. The grand unveiling took place at Prospera Kia, Malakpet, where Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CGM (Chief General Manager) – SBI India, and actress Ashu Reddy graced the event.

A Game-Changer in SUV Innovation

Built on the reinforced K1 platform, the Kia Syros is designed to cater to urban drivers and tech-savvy adventurers, offering a perfect blend of bold aesthetics, advanced safety, and smart connectivity. Key features include:

✔ Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous safety features

✔ Kia Connect 2.0 with real-time diagnostics & OTA software updates

✔ 76.2 cm (30″) Trinity Panoramic Display Panel – Connected Car Navigation Cockpit

✔ First-in-segment Rear Seat Slide, Recline & Ventilation

✔ Smartstream G1.0 Turbo GDI engine with 6MT configuration

Bold Design with a Futuristic Edge

The Kia Syros embodies Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy, blending bold sophistication with functional innovation. The Starmap LED lighting, Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face, R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut alloy wheels, and streamline door handles enhance its dynamic road presence.

Unmatched Comfort & Connectivity

With a 2,550mm wheelbase, the Syros offers a first-in-segment sliding and reclining 60:40 split rear seat, ensuring maximum comfort. The cabin features:

✔ Front & Rear Ventilated Seats

✔ Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof

✔ 64-color Ambient Mood Lighting

✔ 4-Way Powered Driver Seat

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Kia Syros is equipped with:

✔ 76.2 cm (30″) Panoramic Display – integrates Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

✔ OTA Software Updates for 22 controllers

✔ Harman Kardon Premium 8-Speaker Sound System

✔ Smartphone Wireless Charger & AI Voice Assistant (“Hey Kia”)

Uncompromised Safety & Performance

Safety remains a top priority, with 20 high-standard safety features, including:

✔ ADAS Level 2 with 16 autonomous safety features

✔ Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, and 6 Airbags

✔ 360-Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor

✔ Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Under the hood, the Kia Syros offers two powertrain options:

✔ 1.0L Turbo Petrol (120PS/172Nm)

✔ 1.5L CRDi Diesel (116PS/250Nm)

Both are available with manual and automatic transmissions, ensuring a smooth and powerful driving experience.

Variants & Availability

The Kia Syros will be available in four standard trims and two optional trims:

🔹 HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, HTX+ (O)

Kia India’s Commitment to Excellence

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO of Kia India, stated:

“Kia India has always been at the forefront of innovation, technology, and customer-centric design. With the Syros, we aim to redefine the SUV experience, offering unparalleled comfort, futuristic technology, and a bold new design.”

With the launch of the Kia Syros, Kia India strengthens its position as a leading innovator in the automotive industry, continuing its journey of delivering aspirational and cutting-edge vehicles.

🚘 Stay tuned for more updates on the Kia Syros and its availability across India!