Kiara Advani Celebrates 3 Years of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Calls It a “Joyful Chapter” in Her Career

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kiara Advani is celebrating a special milestone as her hit family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo completes three years since its theatrical release on June 24, 2022. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to express gratitude and nostalgia for the film, calling it a “joyful chapter in her career.”

“Best Gang, Most Fun Time”: Kiara Remembers the Jugjugg Jeeyo Days

Sharing a snapshot of Amul’s iconic doodle tribute to the film, Kiara wrote, “3 years of this gem, best gang, most fun time, Jugjugg Jeeyo,” tagging her co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The cartoon illustration by Amul features animated versions of the lead cast in a vibrant, light-hearted setting.

The catchy Amul caption, “Roz jug kar khao! Khao, piyo, jiyo!” captured the fun spirit of the film. At the time of release, Amul had called it “Bollywood’s new popular family entertainer.”

A Look Back at Jugjugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo was produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The ensemble family drama starred:

Anil Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor

Varun Dhawan

Kiara Advani

Manish Paul

Prajakta Koli (in her film debut)

The film received praise for its emotional storytelling mixed with humor, along with performances from the lead cast.

What’s Next for Kiara Advani?

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is all set to return to the big screen with “War 2,” one of the most anticipated action thrillers of 2024. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr, and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Scheduled for release on August 14, 2024, the sequel continues the YRF Spy Universe saga.

Recently, Kiara was seen in the Telugu political-action drama “Game Changer” alongside Ram Charan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar. The film also featured SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth in pivotal roles.