Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump at MET Gala, hubby Sidharth is smitten

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kiara Advani made a radiant debut at the 2025 Met Gala, proudly flaunting her baby bump in a powerful and symbolic ensemble by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta. The event was held at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“Mama’s First Monday in May”

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a series of breathtaking images in a custom couture look titled “Bravehearts”. The outfit featured:

A gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts

with two hearts A flowing dramatic white cape

The actress captioned the post:

“Mama’s first Monday in May.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s Heartfelt Reaction

Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, expressed his love and admiration by reposting her pictures on Instagram Stories, writing:

“❤️ Both brave hearts.”

Gaurav Gupta Breaks Down the Meaning

Designer Gaurav Gupta, known for blending fashion with narrative, shared the deeper significance behind the look:

“A tribute to defiance, legacy, and new beginnings. Bravehearts is built on the spirit of the Black Dandy — those who challenged norms and reshaped culture with grace, strength, and individuality.”

On Kiara, the interpretation became even more poignant. He added:

“The look takes on deeper meaning; representing how identity is inherited and reimagined through generations. At its core, a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts — mother and child — connected by an abstract umbilical cord.”

The dramatic white cape, inspired by André Leon Talley’s 2010 Met Gala look, served as both a symbol of protection and power — “armour and offering,” in Gupta’s words.

Gaurav Gupta’s Global Reach

Gaurav Gupta continues to build a global presence, having dressed stars such as:

Beyoncé, Shakira, Jenna Ortega, Bebe Rexha, Sharon Stone, Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Angela Bassett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many more, including Bollywood icons like Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A Theme of Heritage and Elegance

The 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is a homage to Black Dandyism, celebrating identity, legacy, and craftsmanship — making Kiara’s appearance and symbolism all the more powerful.