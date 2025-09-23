Kidambi Srikanth Joins Hyderabad Pickleball League as Investor in Nandi Chargers

Hyderabad: Former World No.1 badminton star Kidambi Srikanth has joined the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL) as an investor and partner in the franchise Nandi Chargers; the league announced on Monday.

His entry brings world-class sporting experience and star power to the league, which is set to make its debut in Hyderabad this October.

With over a dozen international titles, Srikanth has been a pivotal figure in India’s rise in global badminton. His association with the Nandi Chargers is expected to bring a champion’s mindset and competitive edge to the burgeoning sport of pickleball.

“I am truly excited to be part of the Hyderabad Pickleball League and to join hands with the Nandi Chargers. Pickleball is fast-paced, dynamic, and highly engaging for fans in India. I look forward to contributing my sporting experience to help grow the league and inspire our team to compete with passion and pride,” said Srikanth.

Franchise owner Anirudh Ponnala welcomed the former badminton ace, saying, “We are thrilled to have Kidambi Srikanth join the Nandi Chargers family. His stature as one of India’s greatest badminton players adds immense credibility and energy to our team. Together, we aim to build a franchise that embodies excellence, competitiveness, and a winning spirit.”

The Hyderabad Pickleball League will feature eight franchise teams, with matches scheduled every Friday night from October 10 to November 28. Srikanth’s involvement is expected to raise the profile of the league and make the Nandi Chargers one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.