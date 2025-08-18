Knife Attack, Ransom Demand – Kidnappers Arrested in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A kidnapping incident in the Bandlaguda police station limits created a sensation. Sheikh Pasha, who earned his livelihood through labor work, was kidnapped by a gang. However, the Task Force police acted swiftly and arrested the accused.

According to details, Sheikh Pasha was returning home after finishing work at night when a gang led by Sheikh Aamir and Mohammad Omar stopped him on Ghouse Nagar Road. They attacked him with knives and beer bottles, snatched ₹500, and forcibly transferred ₹2,000 through PhonePe.

The kidnappers later demanded another ₹20,000 and kept him confined in an auto throughout the night. During this, they also made a video call to Sheikh Pasha’s brother, demanding the ransom.

Upon receiving the information, the Task Force police launched an operation in the Jalbali area and took the kidnappers into custody. Police stated that cases of kidnapping, robbery, and threats have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.