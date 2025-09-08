Kiku Sharda’s major face off with Arbaz Patel in ‘Rise and Fall: ‘Bas ladne aaya hai’

Mumbai: The latest reality show “Rise and Fall” has finally reached the audience and so has all the drama. Comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda indulged in a major face-off with co-contestant Arbaz Patel on the show.

Taking a sharp dig at Arbaz, Kiku didn’t just question his skills, but his very purpose in the game.

Lashing out at Arbaz’s attitude, Kiku said, “Arbaz again, jis duniya se ye aate hai, inka na kalakar banne ka koi udeshya hai, na hi acting karne ka udeshya hai. Ye bas yahi hai ki ye meri personality hai aur mai lad jaunga. Inko na gaana hai, kalakari ke chetra se to ye hai hi nahi. (“Arbaz again, the world from which he comes, he has no intention of becoming an artist, nor does he have the intention of acting. His only purpose is that this is my personality, and I will fight. He doesn’t sing and is not even in the sphere of artistry).”

This week, the “Rise and Fall” house has been split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

In the meantime, Kiku recently rubbished speculation about him quitting “The Great Indian Kapil Show” after an alleged tiff with Krushna Abhishek.

Clearing the air, he dropped a joint post with Krushna on Instagram, where both of them were seen dressed in classic comic style. A text overlay on the image read: “A never Ending story”.

“Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break). The ‘fight’ was a prank only. Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar,” Kiku captioned the post.