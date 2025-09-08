Entertainment

Kiku Sharda’s major face off with Arbaz Patel in ‘Rise and Fall: ‘Bas ladne aaya hai’

The latest reality show "Rise and Fall" has finally reached the audience and so has all the drama. Comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda indulged in a major face-off with co-contestant Arbaz Patel on the show.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi8 September 2025 - 18:00
Kiku Sharda's major face off with Arbaz Patel in 'Rise and Fall: 'Bas ladne aaya hai'
Kiku Sharda's major face off with Arbaz Patel in 'Rise and Fall: 'Bas ladne aaya hai'

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Mumbai: The latest reality show “Rise and Fall” has finally reached the audience and so has all the drama. Comedian and actor, Kiku Sharda indulged in a major face-off with co-contestant Arbaz Patel on the show.

Taking a sharp dig at Arbaz, Kiku didn’t just question his skills, but his very purpose in the game.

Lashing out at Arbaz’s attitude, Kiku said, “Arbaz again, jis duniya se ye aate hai, inka na kalakar banne ka koi udeshya hai, na hi acting karne ka udeshya hai. Ye bas yahi hai ki ye meri personality hai aur mai lad jaunga. Inko na gaana hai, kalakari ke chetra se to ye hai hi nahi. (“Arbaz again, the world from which he comes, he has no intention of becoming an artist, nor does he have the intention of acting. His only purpose is that this is my personality, and I will fight. He doesn’t sing and is not even in the sphere of artistry).”

Also Read: Why lowering BP threshold to less than 120/80 mm Hg may be good for Indians

This week, the “Rise and Fall” house has been split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

In the meantime, Kiku recently rubbished speculation about him quitting “The Great Indian Kapil Show” after an alleged tiff with Krushna Abhishek.

Clearing the air, he dropped a joint post with Krushna on Instagram, where both of them were seen dressed in classic comic style. A text overlay on the image read: “A never Ending story”.

“Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break). The ‘fight’ was a prank only. Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar,” Kiku captioned the post.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi8 September 2025 - 18:00
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button