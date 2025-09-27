KIMS Cuddles Offers Exceptional Support for Children’s Hearts

Effective solutions for every cardiac problem

Tollywood Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

No need for abortions just because of heart issues in unborn children

It’s our responsibility to protect and restore their health

Grand celebration of World Heart Day at KIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: When parents hear that their child has a heart problem, it breaks their hearts. Their world turns upside down, and fear takes over questions arise like what to do, how to get treatment, and whether the child will even survive. But there’s no need to panic. As soon as a heart issue is identified, bring the child to KIMS Cuddles Hospital. The team here will provide complete treatment and return your child to you in full health smiling, playful, and thriving.

It is heartwarming to see children who once battled heart problems now shining in their studies and extracurriculars, standing tall as pediatric cardiac warriors. Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, speaking as the chief guest at the World Heart Day celebrations at KIMS Cuddles, praised the doctors and staff who saved the lives of these children, saying, “Hats off to the medical team at KIMS Cuddles.” During the event, the actor also felicitated many pediatric cardiac warriors and their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director of KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said “Whenever we talk about World Heart Day, most people only think of adults. But today, we decided to focus on children’s heart issues. Most congenital heart problems in children are detected at birth. These conditions can severely affect survival the child’s body may turn blue, and there may be inadequate blood supply to organs. It causes a lot of uncertainty.

At KIMS Cuddles, many children with heart problems have received treatment and recovered.”

Dr. Anil, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, said “Over the past 10 years, many children have successfully fought these conditions and emerged victorious. That’s why we are celebrating today as Pediatric Cardiac Warriors Day. We are honoring children who were once on ventilators, ECMO, and heart-lung machines, underwent surgeries, and are now living healthy lives. They’re excelling in various fields academics, swimming, music, dance, and more. So we wanted to honor them.

Their parents too have endured a lot and stood strong by their children. Parents from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and neighboring states can confidently bring their children here for any kind of heart issue. It’s our responsibility to provide them with international-standard care and protect them.”

Dr. Sudheep Varma, Pediatric Cardiologist, said “When parents hear their child has a heart problem, it shatters them. They face uncertainty, fear, and endless doubts. Despite the difficulties, many parents have stood strong and ensured their children get the best care. We thank them. We also aim to raise awareness among the public. At KIMS Cuddles, we have world-class technology, infrastructure, equipment, and expert doctors. No matter how critical the case, our pediatric cardiac surgeons and cardiologists are fully equipped to handle it. Sometimes, heart problems are detected even during pregnancy.

In such cases, some parents consider abortion. But we urge them not to take such hasty decisions.

Every heart condition has a solution. Let the baby be born. It’s our responsibility to treat them and return them to you in full health. Though complex, heart problems in children can be treated if brought in at the right time.”

Dr. Gowthami and Pediatric Cardiac Intensivist Nagarajan added that the hospital team cares for post-surgery children in the ICU like their own, ensuring they are protected and nurtured every step of the way.