KIMS Gachibowli Organizes Cyclothon to Raise Awareness on Silent Progression of Kidney Disease

Hyderabad: Kidney diseases, often progressing silently, can be dangerous if left undetected but are effectively treatable when diagnosed early. To spread awareness about kidney health and the risks of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD), KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli, organized a cyclothon from KIMS Hospitals to Khajaguda ORR Junction on Sunday.

Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Group of Hospitals, flagged off the event and emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups. Highlighting changing lifestyles, he pointed out that people of all ages, including children, are increasingly being affected by conditions like diabetes and kidney disorders. “Vigilance and early detection are key to preventing severe complications,” he said.

Dr. Ankita Chawla, Medical Director of KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli, spoke about the hospital’s role as Asia’s first dedicated Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Clinic. She explained that the clinic provides advanced treatment options at subsidized costs and promotes public awareness to ensure early diagnosis. Dr. Chawla also highlighted the positive impact of the program on patients registered under the clinic.

Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician, Dr. Srikant Battini, elaborated on PKD, describing it as a genetic kidney disorder affecting roughly one in every thousand people. “Multiple fluid-filled cysts develop in the kidneys, gradually enlarging them and impairing their function. If undetected, PKD can lead to kidney failure,” he said. He stressed that PKD often progresses silently, making awareness and early screening critical.

Dr. Battini explained that Autosomal Dominant PKD, the most common type, generally appears in adults and is linked to family history. The rare Autosomal Recessive form occurs in infants and young children. PKD can also affect other organs, including the liver, heart valves, intestines, and brain blood vessels, increasing the risk of serious complications like brain aneurysms.

“For families affected by PKD, KIMS Gachibowli has launched India’s first dedicated PKD Clinic. Advanced reproductive techniques can help prevent transmission to the next generation, and current medications can slow disease progression,” Dr. Battini added. He emphasized that proper blood pressure management, dietary guidance, timely treatment of infections, and regular monitoring by specialists can significantly reduce the severity of the disease. In advanced cases, dialysis or kidney transplantation may be necessary.

The cyclothon was organized in collaboration with the Hyderabad Cyclists Group to engage the community in kidney health awareness. Several notable doctors, including Dr. Adarsh Annapureddy (Executive Director, KIMS Hospitals), Mr. Gunjan UV (COO, KIMS Hospitals), Dr. Swarna Latha (Nephrologist), Dr. Srinivas Bopparaju (Senior Nephrologist, OMNI Hospital), and Dr. Prasanna (Nephrologist, KIMS Gachibowli), participated in the event along with hospital staff and cycling enthusiasts.

The initiative reflects KIMS Hospitals’ commitment to educating the public about kidney health and providing early intervention and treatment options for PKD and other kidney disorders.