KIMS Hospital Marks 10 Years of Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplants

Hundreds Get a New Lease on Life Through BMT

A Decade of Bone Marrow Transplants at KIMS Hospital

Successful Treatment for International Patients Too- Even 50% Donor Matches Yield Positive Outcomes

International-Standard Treatment Available Locally

Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota Shares Insights at the 10-Year Celebration

Hyderabad: There are many diseases related to blood blood cancer, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, and aplastic anemia among them. For many such conditions, a bone marrow transplant is the only effective treatment. However, finding a suitable donor has become increasingly challenging. In the past, large joint families often meant multiple siblings, making it easier to find a matching donor. Today, with nuclear families being the norm, it’s becoming harder to find donors within the family.

Fortunately, advancements in medical science now allow bone marrow transplants to succeed even with only a 50% match. KIMS Hospital has adopted such advanced technologies and has successfully performed numerous transplants. These achievements were highlighted by Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota, Head of the Hemato-Oncology, Stem Cell, and Bone Marrow Transplant Department at KIMS, during the hospital’s 10-year anniversary celebration of its transplant program.

The event was graced by Hyderabad District Collector Harichandan Dasari, philanthropists Mrs. Sudha Reddy and Mrs. Pinky Reddy, KIMS Group of Hospitals Chairman Dr. Bhaskar Rao, CEO Dr. Abhinay, and Medical Director Dr. Sambit Sahu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota said “KIMS Hospital has made remarkable strides in bone marrow transplantation. We are proud to say that ours was one of the first hospitals in Hyderabad to initiate this type of treatment. Performing the transplant is only one part of the journey ensuring the patient’s recovery and protecting them from post-transplant complications is a major challenge. Despite these challenges, our success rate continues to surpass the national average, thanks to our skilled specialists and state-of-the-art facilities.”

He further added:

“In the past, patients diagnosed with blood cancer or other related issues had to travel to institutions like CMC Vellore or Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. But today, Hyderabad itself offers world-class care. Over the past decade, we have performed bone marrow transplants on more than 150 patients, achieving highly successful outcomes.”

“In cancer-related cases, a 50% donor match is often sufficient for a transplant. But for conditions like sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and aplastic anemia, the procedure is much more complex and the success rate lower. Still, KIMS has managed to perform successful transplants even in such difficult cases, including for children. We’ve also treated patients not only from India but from African and Gulf countries as well—even with only a 50% match.”

Dr. Thota also pointed out a major challenge:

“While the transplant procedures here are on par with those in developed countries, post-operative infections remain a significant concern. Preventing infections after the procedure is crucial for recovery.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to past transplant recipients and their donors, many of whom attended the celebration.

“It was heartening to see bone marrow donors present at the event alongside the recipients. Their willingness to step forward and donate marrow has saved many lives. We hope more people become aware of the importance of bone marrow donation and come forward to give the gift of life to others,” said Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota.