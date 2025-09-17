Karnataka

KIMS Hospitals opens 450-bed multi-speciality facility in Bengaluru

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) today announced the opening of its first multi-speciality hospital in Karnataka, located in Bengaluru.

Uma Devi17 September 2025 - 15:45
KIMS Hospitals opens 450-bed multi-speciality facility in Bengaluru
KIMS Hospitals opens 450-bed multi-speciality facility in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) today announced the opening of its first multi-speciality hospital in Karnataka, located in Bengaluru.

The state-of-the-art tertiary care facility has 450 beds and offers over 35 medical and surgical specialties.

It is equipped with more than 120 advanced ICU beds and over 100 dedicated OPD rooms to cater to both critical and routine healthcare needs.

Announcing the launch, Dr. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said the new hospital reinforces the group’s vision of providing affordable, quality care.

He further added that a second unit in Electronic City will be opened soon.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi17 September 2025 - 15:45
