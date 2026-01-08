KIMS Kondapur launches Adult Vaccination Clinic

Hyderabad: Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, has launched an Adult Vaccination Clinic, marking another step towards improved community health.

Inaugurating the clinic, Dr. Sudheer Vinnamala, Regional Medical Director, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, said that with increasing life expectancy, maintaining good health in later years has become crucial.

He noted that by 2030, nearly one-fourth of India’s population is expected to be above 50 years of age, making prevention of serious illnesses through timely vaccination more important than ever.



The clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Ravi Kumar Alluri, Head of the Department of Cardiology, and Dr. Shyam Sundar Rao, Head of the Department of Nephrology, KIMS Kondapur.

Addressing the gathering, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Ravi Teja K highlighted that several common yet potentially serious illnesses such as influenza, pneumonia, shingles and hepatitis B can be effectively prevented through appropriate adult vaccination.

He also stressed the role of vaccines in protecting against typhoid, chickenpox, tetanus, measles, mumps, hepatitis A and human papillomavirus (HPV).

The doctors urged adults to proactively opt for recommended vaccinations as part of routine healthcare, underlining that prevention remains the most effective way to ensure long-term well-being.