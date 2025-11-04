KIMS Saveera Doctors Save the Life of a 3-Year-Old Boy

Child developed pneumonia leading to pus and infection

Doctors removed the pus through a VATS procedure

Boy made a complete recovery

Anantapur: A 3-year-old boy suffering from pneumonia developed multiple complications that put his life in danger. The dedicated team of doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, successfully treated him and saved his life after performing a series of critical medical procedures. The details were shared during a press meet organized by the hospital.

The case was handled by Consultant Pediatrician Dr. A. Mahesh, Dr. C. Manohar Gandhi, Dr. Mounika, Dr. P. Giridhar, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Hariprasad, CT Surgeon Dr. Sandeep Reddy, and Anesthesiologist Dr. Ravishankar.

They explained “The 3-year-old boy from Tadipatri was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and was being treated locally. However, his condition worsened, and he was brought to KIMS Saveera Hospital. Upon examination, we found that, along with pneumonia, there was a collection of pus around his left lung.

We immediately performed a Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) to remove the pus. Subsequently, we carried out another necessary procedure to improve the functioning of his lungs and heart, which ultimately saved his life.

Pneumonia is a common illness, especially during the winter season. Immediate medical attention is crucial when symptoms appear. Any delay in treatment can lead to serious complications such as pus formation and lung damage, which may even become life-threatening. Pneumonia can affect people of all ages from newborns to the elderly. Therefore, it’s very important to recognize the symptoms early and seek proper medical care without delay,” the doctors emphasized.

Hospital CEO Srinivas Prasad, Medical Superintendent Dr. Habib Raja, and COO Siddha Reddy added that KIMS Saveera Hospital is equipped with internationally standard NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) and PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) facilities to effectively handle critical health issues in newborns and children.