Fear Along Musi River: King Cobra Cubs Enter Homes, Safety Negligence Exposed

Hyderabad: Fear and panic gripped the areas of Chaderghat when king cobra cubs were seen entering houses near the Musi River. Locals said the entry of snakes into houses is the result of poor safety measures along the river.

According to informed sources, the Collector had recently visited the Musi River, but no permanent safety wall has been built so far. Instead, contractors installed old and damaged nets despite crores of rupees being allocated for the project.

Residents alleged that the negligence of contractors and the apathy of government departments have endangered their lives. Locals questioned whether human life has any value or if authorities are content with paperwork and poor-quality contracts.

Notably, this is not a one-off incident. Just a few days ago, crocodiles were also spotted along the Musi River, and despite complaints from the public, no concrete action has been taken.

Citizens have made an urgent appeal to public representatives and authorities to construct a permanent wall on the Musi Riverbanks to safeguard people from snakes and other dangers.