Fear Along Musi River: King Cobra Cubs Enter Homes, Safety Negligence Exposed

Fear and panic gripped the areas of Chaderghat when king cobra cubs were seen entering houses near the Musi River.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 August 2025 - 17:16
Hyderabad: Fear and panic gripped the areas of Chaderghat when king cobra cubs were seen entering houses near the Musi River. Locals said the entry of snakes into houses is the result of poor safety measures along the river.

According to informed sources, the Collector had recently visited the Musi River, but no permanent safety wall has been built so far. Instead, contractors installed old and damaged nets despite crores of rupees being allocated for the project.

Residents alleged that the negligence of contractors and the apathy of government departments have endangered their lives. Locals questioned whether human life has any value or if authorities are content with paperwork and poor-quality contracts.

Notably, this is not a one-off incident. Just a few days ago, crocodiles were also spotted along the Musi River, and despite complaints from the public, no concrete action has been taken.

Citizens have made an urgent appeal to public representatives and authorities to construct a permanent wall on the Musi Riverbanks to safeguard people from snakes and other dangers.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
