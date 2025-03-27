KIPG 2025: Dipak Sargar’s Inspiring Journey from Social Work to Para Table Tennis

New Delhi: “Participation is more important than winning,” is a quote often heard in para sports, and Dipak Chandrakant Sargar, a para table tennis player from Sangli district in Maharashtra, truly embodies this spirit. Despite battling Progressive Muscular Dystrophy, a severe neurological condition that gradually affects physical mobility, Dipak has chosen to live life to the fullest through sports.

Currently training under Gautam Kulkarni and Harish Pujari, Dipak is competing in the C1 category of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. His journey, marked by resilience, demonstrates that sports have not only provided an outlet for his challenges but have also become a source of joy and fulfillment.

From a Master’s Degree in Social Work to Running an Internet Café

Dipak’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Diagnosed with Progressive Muscular Dystrophy at a young age, he began experiencing mobility issues at the age of six. This condition, which progressively weakens and shrinks muscles, has made movement increasingly difficult over time.

Despite the knowledge that he may be bedridden at any point, Dipak chose to face his challenges with positivity. His mother, who runs a flower shop in Sangli to support the family after his father’s death, has been a source of strength throughout his journey.

After completing his Master’s degree in social work, Dipak’s life took another turn. He now runs an internet café with his brother in his village, Kotekhan, while also managing the ongoing challenges of his illness.

Overcoming Challenges Through Table Tennis

By the time he was in 10th grade, Dipak found it difficult to walk and by the age of 16, his condition worsened, eventually confining him to a wheelchair. His elder brother, who shares the same condition, taught him how to cope. Although he sought a cure worldwide, he found no solution. Eventually, a friend suggested yoga to help him maintain his mental health and combat depression.

However, Dipak discovered a new passion when his friends encouraged him to try table tennis. In just a year, he found himself participating in ranking and national tournaments. His performance at these events helped him secure an opportunity to compete at the Khelo India Para Games.

A Platform for Hope and Opportunity

Dipak’s attitude toward life is characterized by courage and optimism. “I want to truly live and enjoy every moment,” he says. “Coming to Delhi for the Khelo India Para Games has been an incredible opportunity I never thought possible. Being able to travel, compete, and experience something beyond my daily routine is truly special.”

He expresses immense gratitude for the support that has made his journey possible: “I could never have afforded this journey on my own. The government and the Khelo India Para Games have provided not just facilities, but hope and a platform for athletes like me to showcase our potential.”

Living with Resilience and Embracing Life

Although Dipak currently faces 70% permanent disability, he remains determined to make the most of his life. “I know very well that in this illness, all body parts become weaker, and there comes a time when they completely stop working,” he shares. “Right now, I just want to live, and I am taking the support of sports for this.”

Through his incredible resilience, Dipak continues to inspire others, showing that the spirit of perseverance, regardless of the odds, can turn challenges into opportunities for growth and fulfillment.